Gueye stresses the importance of PSG finishing ahead of Real Madrid in Champions League Group A

The Senegalese midfielder wants the Parisians to be well prepared when they travel to the Spanish capital

Idrissa Gueye has stressed the importance for PSG to get a result over when the sides lock horns in the on Tuesday night.

Thomas Tuchel's men are top of Group A with 12 points, five points ahead of Los Blancos.

They had beaten the 13-time champions 1-0 in the reverse fixture at the Parc des Princes and a result in Madrid will guarantee top spot and the possibility of a favourable opponent in the Round of 16.

"We've already qualified, so now we have to do all we can to keep top spot in the group, which is important for the club," Gueye told the club website.

"We're going to do everything to prepare well for the game and above all keep top spot, which could be important for the rest of the competition."

Reflecting on the reverse fixture in Paris, Gueye described it as "special".

"It was good, but in the same way as all the other games. It's true that the match against Real was a bit special for me because it was my Champions League return and it was my first game for my new club in the competition," he continued.

"It was important for me to play well and for the whole team. We needed to win to start the group stage well. So, things went well."

Gueye provided an assist for the opening goal by Mauro Icardi in PSG's 2-0 win over in on Friday.

They lead the standings, eight points clear of after 14 games.