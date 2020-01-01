‘Guendouzi could play for Liverpool or Man City’ – Collymore talks up ‘talent’ of divisive Arsenal star

The former Reds striker admits that interest from Anfield and the Etihad Stadium is unlikely, but he remains a fan of the French midfielder

Matteo Guendouzi continues to spark exit talk at , and Stan Collymore claims the divisive midfielder is good enough to play for or .

A step up the Premier League ladder for an enigmatic 21-year-old appears unlikely.

Collymore admits as much, with there no indication that Jurgen Klopp or Pep Guardiola would be considering a raid on the ranks at Emirates Stadium.

Guendouzi is, however, a player of considerable potential and somebody outside of north London may stand to benefit from that.

That is because Arsenal are said to be mulling over a sale in the next transfer window, with Mikel Arteta dropping the youngster from his plans amid more attitude questions.

“Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp might feel he’s not good enough for Manchester City or Liverpool, but I’d be inclined to disagree, because being around good players he could thrive,” former Reds striker Collymore told The Mirror.

“I’m not saying he’d get into either’s first XI now. But he could play for either club, the talent is that obvious.”

While there has been no talk of Liverpool or City entering the chase for Guendouzi as yet, giants have been linked with a shock move.

Collymore’s comments suggest that he would not be surprised to see the former Lorient star end up at Camp Nou, but others are not so sure.

Arsenal legend Nigel Winterburn has already played down the Blaugrana talk, with the former Gunners left-back of the opinion that Guendouzi still has much to work on – both as a player and in his character.

“I think there would need to be a huge improvement in Guendouzi’s game for Barcelona to be willing to take him,” Winterburn told bookmakers.co.uk.

“He’s a young kid who’s made big improvements but there’s a long way to go, so that would surprise me if it turns out to be true.

“Arsenal wouldn’t just let him go easily even if they do decide to sell him, it would need to be a substantial fee, so would Barcelona think he’s worth the risk?

“If the price is right, maybe, but it seems like a bit of a long shot to me.”