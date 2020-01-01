Guardiola's mother dies after contracting coronavirus, Man City confirm
Pep Guardiola's mother has died aged 82 after contracting coronavirus, Manchester City have confirmed.
Dolors Sala Carrio passed away in Barcelona on Monday, with the club releasing a statement on their official Twitter account.
It read: "The Manchester City family are devastated to report the death today of Pep's mother Dolors Sala Carrio in Manresa, Barcelona after contracting coronavirus. She was 82 years old.
"Everyone associated with the club sends their most heartfelt sympathy at this most distressing time to Pep, his family and all their friends."
Spain has been one of the worst affected countries by the Covid-19 outbreak in the world, with 135,032 cases and 13,055 deaths recorded to date.
Guardiola donated €1 million to Barcelona’s Angel Soler Daniel Foundation and Medical College last month, with funds going towards Personal Protection Equipment for those working on the frontline.
More to follow.