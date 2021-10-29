Guardiola: Xavi is ready to coach Barcelona - he has more experience than I did

Pep Guardiola believes Barcelona legend Xavi is ready to take charge of the club, saying his former teammate has more managerial experience than he did when he took the job.

The Manchester City boss was asked about the prospect of his fellow Camp Nou legend being put in charge of the struggling Catalan side following Ronald Koeman's dismissal earlier this week.

While Guardiola refused to be drawn on who would succeed the Dutchman, he noted that he had no doubts over Xavi's aptitude for the job - and that he hopes the club can find their old form.

What has been said?

"First of all I don't know what will happen. They have an intermin manager and I wish him luck," Guardiola told his pre-match press conference, referencing caretaker boss Sergi Barjuan.

"Xavi, if it happens, I don't have any doubts that he's ready to do the job. He knows the environment which is so important. He knows the game, he has passion. He has more experience now that I had when I took over. If Xavi is the next manager, I wish him all the best and hopefully step by step the team can come back."

Sympathy for Koeman

Xavi's anticipated arrival comes amid a turbulent period in Barca history, one that has already claimed the future of one club legend in Lionel Messi and has now seen off another.

Despite Copa del Rey success last term, Koeman has struggled at Camp Nou and departs with the club facing a season devoid of silverware.

Guardiola admitted he has sympathy for his most recent successor, adding: "Ronald and myself know exactly that we depend and live and expect and we are there for the results.

"Nobody can survive without results, no Koeman, no Pep. He's a friend of mine, I wish him the best and will see him soon and I'm sure he did good things for the young players in the academy."

