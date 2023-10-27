'This guy' - Pep Guardiola issues dismissive response to Man Utd star Facundo Pellistri's claim that Man City have less fans in Manchester

As he gets ready to face Manchester United this weekend, Pep Guardiola has issued a witty response to Facundo Pellistri.

Pellistri claims Manchester is red

Guardiola gives witty response

Manchester Derby on October 29

WHAT HAPPENED? Pellistri had earlier taken a brutal swipe at Manchester City, with the Uruguayan stating categorically that Manchester was red and City fans were fewer in the city. The winger also talked about going about the city and only seeing red jerseys everywhere. Guardiola responded dismissively to the suggestions.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Uruguayan radio station Carve Deportiva, Pellistri stated [via Daily Express]: "Manchester is all about United. You don’t see City shirts or flags. Sometimes, with my girlfriend, we go out and say 'let’s try to find one' and we don’t see them."

Guardiola responded in his usual witty manner [via MEN]: "I will speak with the department and ask what happened. It's ok. If this guy and his girlfriend believe that, it's fine."

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Man City, the defending champions, are under pressure to stay up with Tottenham, who lead the Premier League by two points. After a disastrous start to the season, United are now trying to regain ground, with Erik ten Hag's side currently eighth.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Guardiola's Manchester City will make a short trip to Old Trafford to take on United on Sunday, October 29.