Guardiola gives update on Aguero return after Man City striker is given Covid-19 all-clear

The Argentine has missed six matches after being in quarantine following a knee injury that delayed his start to the season

Sergio Aguero will need a “few weeks” to be ready to return to action after a season disrupted by illness and injury, according to Pep Guardiola.

The City striker has not started a game since October but was set be in the starting line-up for the FA Cup clash with Birmingham City on January 10.

He was forced to isolate after coming to into contact with someone that tested positive for Covid-19, however, before getting the virus himself.

Aguero admitted to suffering from symptoms and the Argentine is yet to join up with his team-mates on the pitch despite returning to the Etihad Campus for fitness work after being given the all-clear.

"He is still not training on the field,” Guardiola said ahead of City’s clash with Burnley on Wednesday night. “He started to move a little yesterday. He will need a few weeks to come back.

“But he is negative, this is the most important thing. He is healthy again and now he will come again. As the top scorer, it is important for us to have him back."

Aguero, who missed the start of the season following knee surgery in the summer, will definitely miss the trip to Turf Moor along with Kevin De Bruyne and Nathan Ake, with the latter still working his way back to full fitness.

Aguero is also set to miss the big title-chasing clash with Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

But before that, City are aiming to extended their 12-game winning streak after a flawless January when Guardiola’s side set a new record for most victories in a calendar month - nine wins across all competitions.

The 1-0 victory over Sheffield United on Saturday also took the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss to a landmark total of 500 wins in his managerial career, but Guardiola put his record down to his players.

Article continues below

“The players are good, the clubs where I have been were good, this is the only reason," he said. "All athletes and sports guys prefer to win than lose. You live better when you win.

"People say you win a lot, you must be tired. It is completely the opposite. When you win, it is so addictive. You want to win again, and again, and again. It comes from there.

"When you win titles, you could say it is enough, but no, no, you want more. It comes from there. To beat the opponent."