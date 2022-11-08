'Do not ask me these kinds of questions' - Guardiola bluntly responds to potential Liverpool sale by FSG

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola refused to answer questions about what Liverpool's potential sale means for finances in world football.

WHAT HAPPENED? A reporter wanted Guardiola to address whether FSG's apparent desire to get out of the football business indicated that only wealthy state-backed owners could succeed in the modern game. Manchester City are majority owned by the Abu Dhabi United Group from the United Arab Emirates.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I’m not the right person to ask this question," Guardiola said. "I’m not the right one to answer you."

When the reporter pressed him on the issue, Guardiola interrupted and said: “Don’t ask me this question. I cannot answer you. I’m not involved in that, I’m not the CEO [of Liverpool], I just try to be as good a manager as possible.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Guardiola is often quizzed on Liverpool, City's chief rivals in recent years, and he tends to brush off specific lines of questioning about the Anfield club as not his business.

When will they stop asking how my billion-pound squad changes modern football?!

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN CITY? Guardiola will lead his players into a Carabao Cup game against Chelsea on Wednesday before a Premier League match against Brentford next Saturday.