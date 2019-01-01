Coutinho will be the best footballer in Germany by far, says Grujic

The Brazilian’s former Liverpool team-mate believes his imminent move to the Bundesliga will be a coup for the league

Marko Grujic has claimed Philippe Coutinho will be the ‘best footballer in ’ when he completes his loan move to .

The German champions confirmed on Friday night that a deal has been agreed for Coutinho to join the club from Barcelona on a loan, with an option to buy.

While the 27-year-old is yet to be officially unveiled as a Bayern player, the transfer is expected to go through in the coming days, bringing an end to his disappointing spell in .

Coutinho joined in 2018, but in his time at the Camp Nou he has failed to show the sort of form he so often demonstrated for former employers .

In his final full season at Anfield, the midfielder registered 14 goals and nine assists for the Reds in all competitions.

And Grujic, who played with Coutinho at Liverpool and is currently on loan at German side , believes the new addition at Bayern will add an extra level of skill to an already talented squad.

“It's a big thing for the whole to have the possibility to see Coutinho play now,” the Serbian told Bild.

“He is a special and exciting player, he does crazy things. He got incredible tricks and skills in his locker. I enjoyed every training session with him in Liverpool. He will be by far the best footballer in Germany.”

Coutinho’s signing is Bayern’s sixth new arrival of the summer following Benjamin Pavard, Lucas Hernandez, Jann-Fiete Arp, Ivan Perisic and Mickael Cuisance, who joined the club in the off-season.

However, despite a busy summer of transfers, Bayern did not start the new season with a win, as the Bavarians were held to a 2-2 draw by Hertha on Friday night.

Grujic was one of the visitors' goal scorers at the Allianz Arena, while Robert Lewandowski netted two for Bayern.

The Polish striker said after the game he is also looking forward to the arrival of Coutinho.

“I don't think he'll need that much time to adapt to our system and ideas,” Lewandowski claimed. “"I think he's the sort of player that can settle in without many problems.”