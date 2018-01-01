Gross sees Liverpool links as little more than a joke

The Brighton midfielder is reported to have emerged as a January target for fellow German Jurgen Klopp, but he is reading little into the rumours

Pascal Gross admits talk of a possible switch to Liverpool has been shrugged off as little more than a joke by those at Brighton.

The German midfielder is reported to have registered on the transfer radar of countryman Jurgen Klopp ahead of the January window.

With Premier League leaders Liverpool expected to invest again over the winter, various options are being considered.

Gross is reading little into the rumours suggesting that he figures on the Reds’ list of possible targets, with his focus locked on events at Brighton.

He told the Argus of the speculation: "I don't read the newspapers but then maybe some friends or here [at the club] someone sees it and makes a joke.

"I have got nothing to say about it.

"I am really enjoying and I'm really happy to play in the Premier League with Brighton.

"I hope we can continue as we have done. At the moment that is everything I care about.

"All the other stuff, that's not my business."

Gross, who operates in a playmaking post for the Seagulls, contributed seven goals and eight assists to the Brighton cause last season.

He has added a just solitary effort to that tally in 2018-19, but the 27-year-old feels he is starting to play his way back into form.

"Every game I feel better," he added.

"The last game against Chelsea I felt everything was good physically.

"I feel back to 100 per cent. I am looking forward to this period. I'm in good shape."

Brighton still have some testing games to come in 2019 in which they will be looking for Gross to figure prominently.

They have a south coast derby with Bournemouth to take in on Saturday, before wrapping up 2018 with home dates against Arsenal and Everton.