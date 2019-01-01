Griezmann in limbo as 'no one from Barca' has contacted Atletico over possible transfer

Los Rojiblancos president Enrique Cerezo says he does not have the "slightest idea" where the Barcelona-linked superstar will go next

Antoine Griezmann's mooted move to remains in doubt after 's president claimed to have had no contact from the champions.

France forward Griezmann seemed destined for Camp Nou when he declared the 2018-19 season would be his last with Atletico.

Barca reportedly came close to signing the World Cup winner 12 months ago and were expected to make a fresh approach following their failure.

The Catalan club are now rumoured to have cooled their interest and Atletico president Enrique Cerezo admitted to being entirely unclear on his star player's next destination.

"Griezmann has been with for five years and done a splendid job," Cerezo told Spanish broadcaster Onda Cero.

"We have a good relationship. Nice, trustworthy.

"I hope wherever he goes he will be treated the same as he has been with us.

"I don't know where he's going, he didn't say. I don't have the slightest idea where he will go. I don't think anyone knows."

Asked whether Barca have initiated discussions, Cerezo replied: "No one from Barca has contacted me."

Griezmann joined Atletico from in 2014 and has scored 133 goals in 257 appearances for the club across all competitions in total.

The mercurial striker has also won three major honours in the Spanish capital while finishing second in the voting for the Ballon d'Or on two occasions.

Griezmann is currently away on international duty with France ahead of their qualifiers against and Andorra.