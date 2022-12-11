WATCH: Griezmann leads crazy France hotel celebrations following World Cup quarter-final triumph over England

France celebrated their quarter-final win against England as they arrived back at their hotel, with Antoine Griezmann as the ring leader!

France beat England 2-1 in quarter-final clash

Reigning champs arrived back to hotel in style

Griezmann led party atmosphere

WHAT HAPPENED? France overcame England 2-1 in their World Cup quarter clash on Saturday night, and they were in a party mood when the returned to their team hotel. The reigning champions were ecstatic to move one step closer to defending their crown with Griezmann leading the festivities.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: France are looking to become the first nation since Brazil in 1962 to retain their title. They have set up a semi-final clash with Morocco who made history by beating Portugal 1-0 to become the first African team ever in the final four of the competition.

WHAT NEXT FOR FRANCE? Their clash against Morocco is scheduled for Wednesday, where PSG teammates Kylian Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi will lock horns in a battle for the ages.