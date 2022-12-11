WATCH: Griezmann leads crazy France hotel celebrations following World Cup quarter-final triumph over England

- France beat England 2-1 in quarter-final clash
- Reigning champs arrived back to hotel in style
- Griezmann led party atmosphere
WHAT HAPPENED? France overcame England 2-1 in their World Cup quarter clash on Saturday night, and they were in a party mood when the returned to their team hotel. The reigning champions were ecstatic to move one step closer to defending their crown with Griezmann leading the festivities.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: France are looking to become the first nation since Brazil in 1962 to retain their title. They have set up a semi-final clash with Morocco who made history by beating Portugal 1-0 to become the first African team ever in the final four of the competition.
WHAT NEXT FOR FRANCE? Their clash against Morocco is scheduled for Wednesday, where PSG teammates Kylian Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi will lock horns in a battle for the ages.