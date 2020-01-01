Griezmann backed to adapt to Barcelona & Messi’s methods as Matuidi supports misfiring frontman

A World Cup-winning team-mate of the France international believes he will come good once he accepts a different role must be filled at club level

Antoine Griezmann will come good at once he accepts that he needs to tweak his game in order to meet the demands of the Liga giants and talismanic captain Lionel Messi, says Blaise Matuidi.

international forward Griezmann is still looking for the spark in Catalunya that will allow him to live up to expectations.

Questions have been asked of his value throughout a frustrating 18 months at Camp Nou, with criticism of the 28-year-old seemingly never far away.

It has been suggested that he endures a strained relationship with Barca icon Messi, which is doing his cause few favours, but many believe Griezmann’s struggles are down to tactical tinkering.

Matuidi falls into that camp, with a World Cup winner being asked to fill a different role at club level to the one that he has thrived in for his country.

The international team-mate of Griezmann told beIN Sports: “We know that in Barcelona it is not the same because he is not in a position that he likes.

“It is up to him to adapt because it is the mark of big clubs. We all know the situation with Lionel Messi, who takes up a lot of space. I know Antoine will hang on and eventually find his position.”

Matuidi is now watching France’s efforts from afar, having been left out of recent squads, with the 33-year-old former Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus midfielder opening a new chapter in his career with Inter Miami.

He added on moving to and joining a and icon in Florida: “A call from David Beckham? It went a bit like that.

“Beckham is someone I knew at PSG. I already knew him and the connection was easily made by phone.

“At first I was a little hesitant but when they came back this year, for me, it was obvious. I wanted to seize this opportunity because I think I have done a lot of things during my career in Europe and I wanted to discover something else.

“And when this challenge arrived with Miami, with MLS, with the age that I am today, for me it was the right moment to jump at the opportunity. And today I am very fulfilled.”