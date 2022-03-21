A grenade was thrown onto the pitch before Newell's Old Boys' game against Rosario on Sunday, with riot police deployed to protect the players.

The Argentine Primera Division contest at Estadio Dr Lisandro de la Torre was overshadowed by supporters who threw explosives from the stands prior to kick-off.

The game went ahead despite the worrying scenes, with Newell's running out 1-0 winners thanks to a 51st-minute goal from Juan Manuel Garcia, but security measures were heightened throughout the 90 minutes.

What happened?

Newell's documented all the events from before and during the game via their official Twitter account, beginning with videos showing the grenades damaging the pitch.

The kick-off initially had to be delayed as the referee consulted the matchday head of security, but the action eventually got underway and the players were forced to overcome the distraction of a volatile atmosphere.

The moment a grenade was thrown onto the pitch prior to the Clásico Rosarino. #Newells pic.twitter.com/hFwckz6cq6 — Newell's Old Boys - English (@Newells_en) March 20, 2022

Riot police deployed

Fears over player safety were so high that riot police were deployed to protect the Newell's squad after Garcia's second-half goal.

Article continues below

The officers surrounded the players as they celebrated and used protective shields to block any objects thrown from the crowd.

Newell's ultimately held out for their first victory at the Arroyito since 2016, and wrote on Twitter after the final whistle: "We had heart and passion. You had grenades. Heart and passion won. Rosario is ours."

We had heart & passion.



You had grenades.



Heart & passion won.



Rosario is ours 🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/xDQj49Px2a — Newell's Old Boys - English (@Newells_en) March 20, 2022

Further reading