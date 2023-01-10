'Gregg has done a great job' - Berhalter defended by USMNT players Yedlin & Zimmerman amid investigation

USMNT World Cup players DeAndre Yedlin and Walker Zimmerman defended Gregg Berhalter against criticism on Tuesday.

Berhalter under U.S. Soccer investigation

Coaching style has also been questioned

But two players come to his defense

WHAT HAPPENED? Yedlin and Zimmerman were considered experienced leaders for the USMNT in Qatar and spoke out Tuesday as the program endures a period of turmoil. Berhalter is being investigated for a 1991 domestic violence incident that surfaced because the family of Gio Reyna allegedly blackmailed the coach because the Dortmund player didn't get much playing time at the World Cup.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Berhalter's contract ran out last week but he is eligible for a new deal once U.S. Soccer completes its investigation. However, it's increasingly likely that the USMNT will hire a new head coach to wash its hands of controversy. The organization already offered Zinedine Zidane the position and is assessing other candidates.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I think Gregg's a great head coach, I think he did a great job of kind of banding us all together and really making sure we're all fighting for the same goal,” Yedlin said. “Obviously, we all know certain things are happening and again some of those decisions they're not up to me. He's a great coach and I've really enjoyed working with him.”

Meanwhile, Zimmerman told reporters that "Gregg has done a great job for the national team" and his record "speaks for itself." He added that Berhalter has "handled a lot of things very, very well."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Reyna's smaller than expected role at the World Cup was a big story among fans, it has become clear that many of the squad's leaders were behind Berhalter's decision making. Still, a last-16 run may not be enough to keep Berhalter in charge moving forward. For now, Anthony Hudson is serving as interim coach.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR BERHALTER? He recently said he wanted to continue with the USMNT and was a capable leader, but the matter might not be in his hands.