Greenwood withdraws from England's Euro 2020 squad as Man Utd teenager has 'underlying injury'

The forward has made the decision to pull out from Gareth Southgate's provisional squad to recover from injury

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has pulled out of the England squad for this summer’s European Championship in order to ‘fully recover from injury.’

The teenager was named in Gareth Southgate’s provisional 33-man squad ahead of the tournament which begins next week but, ahead of the England manager making an announcement on his final 26-player squad on Tuesday, Greenwood pulled out.

A statement from Manchester United said the decision had been made to allow him to ‘fully recover from an underlying injury.’

What was said?

In a statement the club said: “Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood has withdrawn from the provisional England Euro 2020 squad, in order to recover fully from an underlying injury that also kept him out of the Under-21 European Championship in March.

“Mason’s club appearances were managed carefully to maintain his availability through the intensive 2020-21 Premier League and Europa League schedules.

“But a further spell of tournament football would not be beneficial and Mason will remain at Manchester United to recuperate and prepare for pre-season training.”

When does Southgate name his final squad?

The England manager named a 33-man squad last week which he has to cut down to 26 on June 1. The FA has until the end of Tuesday to submit the final squad to UEFA ahead of the tournament kicking off on Friday, June 11.

With Greenwood withdrawing that means Southgate has to make a decision on six other players who will not make the final cut.

How has Greenwood played this season?

Greenwood’s call-up last week was his first to the senior England squad since he was sent home for breaking Covid-19 rules in Iceland last September.

His patchy form at the start of the campaign saw him struggle for goals but he scored six in his last eight league appearances and was one of United’s best players in the final few weeks of the season.

His improved form led to his inclusion in the provisional squad and many pundits believed he deserved to be in the final squad.

"You look at Mason’s ability and you think the growth he’s got in his game... if you give him the opportunity to come here and get the experience you think what that would do for him in future tournaments even if he doesn’t get on," former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand told Goal.

