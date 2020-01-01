Greenwood is the 'real deal' & he 'couldn't ask for a better manager' at Man Utd than Solskjaer, says Fortune

A former Red Devil has talked up the talents of a striker currently enjoying a breakthrough season at Old Trafford

Mason Greenwood is the "real deal", according to Quinton Fortune, who says the starlet 'couldn't ask for a better manager' to develop under than Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Greenwood has proven himself as a key member of United's squad in 2019-20, while competing with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial for a regular spot in Solskjaer's line-up.

Despite the fact that most of the 18-year-old's 39 appearances have come from the bench, he has still managed to notch 14 goals, and his ability to score with both feet has seen him compared to former United striker Robin van Persie.

He made an impressive return to action following the three-month coronavirus-enforced hiatus against on Friday, coming on as a second-half substitute during a 1-1 draw in north London.

Greenwood made a strong case for a starting berth in United's next outing at home to in midweek, which is a must-win game in their ongoing pursuit of a top-four finish.

Fortune is in awe of the teenager's ability, but says what really sets him apart from the rest is his drive to improve behind the scenes.

“This is how amazing Mason is and why he’s a little bit different,” the ex-United midfielder told the club's official website.

“I’m walking through the building at the Aon Training Complex and there’s a computer room where the analyst team work.

“Mason was in there, looking at games and how he can do better. He’s on it. He’s just a natural. He’s an unbelievable finisher. He’s the real deal.”

Fortune added on Solskjaer being the ideal man to help Greenwood reach his full potential: “Mason is fortunate he’s got Ole as a manager.

"Obviously there’s all the coaches he’s had through his youth-team career but he couldn’t ask for a better manager because Ole’s done it at the highest level."

Greenwood has been tipped to earn a call up to Gareth Southgate's squad if he continues on his current trajectory, with the European Championship now a realistic goal due to the fact the tournament has been pushed back to 2021 amid the continued threat of Covid-19.

Fortune went on to highlight the qualities that make the United forward such a dangerous player in the final third, while insisting he already has "everything" to be a top player.

“There’s not many players in world football that are able to go both ways like Mason does. Equally, left and right foot, he’s ridiculous," said Fortune.

“I thought he was left-footed and then he takes penalties with his right! And I’ve seen him take a free kick with his right foot, his left foot.

“I’m like ‘what’s wrong with you!? Just pick one! Are you okay?’

“I’m waiting for him to have a burst of speed but he’s so good around the box. Stepover, boom! He’s just created that one little yard for him and boom!

“As a defender, which way do you show Mason? He can go right, he can go left. I don’t even know, the guy’s got everything.”