Greenwood equals Rooney & Best to earn ‘special’ billing from Man Utd captain Maguire

The Red Devils skipper saw the youngster hit his 17th goal of the season against West Ham, a mark only three teenagers have hit for the club before

Mason Greenwood’s 17-goal return for has seen him match the achievements of Wayne Rooney and George Best, with Harry Maguire admitting that the youngster is a “special talent”.

An exciting Old Trafford academy graduate found the target again on his most recent outing against West Ham.

That effort helped United to claim an important point from a 1-1 draw, as they continue to chase down a top-four finish and qualification.

It also saw Greenwood become only the fourth teenager to hit 17 goals for the club in a single campaign, following in the footsteps of iconic figures such as Rooney, Best and Brian Kidd.

At just 18 years of age, there is plenty still to come from a highly-rated forward who has burst onto a senior stage.

Maguire is among those expecting Greenwood to reach the very top, with the United captain telling the club’s official website of a mercurial talent: "When he gets into the box and he can manoeuvre his feet - to either foot - he's a nightmare for defenders, I know from training.

"He's been excellent; he's playing with confidence and he always seems to get on the scoresheet, especially since we've returned from lockdown.

"He's a special talent and he's got a big future at this club."

While United were pleased to see Greenwood find the target against West Ham, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side had been hoping for more from a crucial clash on home soil.

Stalemate with the Hammers prevented the Red Devils from cementing their standing in third place with just one game left to take in.

Maguire added: "We're disappointed. It was an important game; a very important game not to lose.

"But no, we wanted to win the game."

United will now face Maguire’s former club Leicester on the final day of the campaign in what has become a decisive fixture for both sides.

Solskjaer’s side will secure a top-four finish if they avoid defeat, but the Foxes could snatch a place among the European elite away from them with victory at the King Power Stadium.

"If you can't get ready for the game on Sunday, you're in the wrong sport," said Maguire, who swapped Leicester for Manchester as a part of a record-breaking £80 million ($102m) transfer in 2019.

"It's a huge game. We've got three days to prepare for it... we'll be ready."