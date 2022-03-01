Grealish: Man City star Foden looked like Messi during FA Cup assist against Peterborough

Jack Grealish says Manchester City team-mate Phil Foden looked like Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi as he delivered a second-half assist in a 2-0 FA Cup victory over Peterborough on Tuesday.

Foden pinged a left-footed ball over the top of the defence to play Grealish in on goal, and Grealish managed to finish easily to the near-post.

Grealish and Foden had watched Messi highlights before the match, with Foden seeming to take the clips as inspiration.

What has been said?

"It was unbelievable," Grealish said.

"It’s funny because before the game I was on the coach and I sit next to him and we were on Twitter and we saw a video of Messi, and he came up to me after the goal and said it’s just like we were watching before the game.

"Just like Messi! Me and Phil have that link up."

Room for improvement

Grealish openly admits it's been a slow start to life at Manchester City after his move from Aston Villa last summer, but he feels a turnaround could be imminent.

"I expect more, I want to get a lot more," he said. "I’ve been speaking with the manager and he’s been helping me. I want to get goals and assists but he said it’s not all about that.

"He’s trusted me in a lot of big games which I feel I’ve done alright in. Hopefully that’ll come now in the big part of the season."

