‘Grealish can be Hazard’s replacement at Chelsea’ – Blues legend backs raid on Aston Villa

Alan Hudson feels an England hopeful on the books of a Premier League rival is the perfect option to bring a creative spark back to Stamford Bridge

Jack Grealish is the man to fill a creative void that have failed to address since Eden Hazard departed Stamford Bridge, says Blues legend Alan Hudson.

A Belgian playmaker swapped west London for during the summer transfer window of 2019.

At the time, Chelsea were prevented from dipping into the market for a suitable replacement by a two-window recruitment embargo, but that has since been lifted, with Frank Lampard able to bolster his ranks as he sees fit.

Another striker is considered to top the Blues’ wish list at present, but there are other areas in need of reinforcement.

Further creativity in the final third would be most welcome, with Chelsea struggling to see out games that they dominate .

Grealish could be the man to step into Hazard’s shoes when it comes to providing said inspiration , with the 24-year-old star having shown this season that he is more than capable of competing with the Premier League elite.

Hudson would be in favour of a move for the hopeful, with a man who spent five years with Chelsea at the start of his playing career – savouring European Cup Winners’ Cup success along the way - telling CaughtOffside of Grealish: “I am his biggest fan.

“Grealish is the most outstanding attacking midfield player in the game at this moment.

“A player who goes past people and scores goals.”

The former midfielder added: “The bottom line is Chelsea haven’t got anyone since Hazard left who has the fans on the edge of their seats.

“Jack Grealish would be that man.”

While talking up a raid on a domestic rival for another match-winner, Hudson believes that Chelsea have got the right man at the helm to piece together a competitive squad and oversee future success.

“Frank Lampard was definitely the right appointment,” he said.

“Although I do believe he should have a more experienced sidekick, an old head, to bounce off when things aren’t going his way.”

Jody Morris is Lampard’s right-hand man at present, with the former Blues team-mates looking to guide Chelsea to a top-four finish and through to the latter stages of and competition.