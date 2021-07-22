Gray returns to England at Everton on three-year contract

The former Leicester winger is heading back to the Premier League after spending just six months in Germany with Bayer Leverkusen

Former Leicester winger Demarai Gray is back in English football at Everton, with the 25-year-old winger signing a three-year contract with the Toffees after completing a move from Bayer Leverkusen.

The ex-England U21 international is heading home after spending just six months in Germany.

He had joined Leverkusen on an 18-month deal during the January transfer window, but has now joined Andros Townsend and Asmir Begovic as new arrival at Goodison Park under Rafa Benitez.

What has been said?

Gray has told Everton's official website: "I’m delighted to be back in the Premier League at such a big club and I’m excited to play with the team and get to work.

"Speaking to the manager and [director of football] Marcel Brands, I had a really good feel for the club and I feel this is a place where I can continue to develop.

"The manager, with his ambition and what he has won in the past, is important and we’ll look to push forward and compete with the top clubs. I think a club of this magnitude has all the potential to be right up there.

"Collectively with what Marcel and the manager have said to me, everything fits, including the club’s ambitions and goals. Everton are a very big club and the main objective is to be pushing and competing back up there in the table.

"I want to work hard on the training pitch and work my hardest for the club on the pitch."