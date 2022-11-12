'Infinitely grateful' - Man Utd star Martinez posts emotional message thanking family following Argentina World Cup call-up

Lisandro Martinez has thanked his family in an emotional Instagram post after being called up to the Argentina World Cup squad.

Martinez called up to Argentina squad

Posts emotional message

Has previously won nine caps

WHAT HAPPENED? Martinez was called up to the Argentina World Cup squad after a brilliant start to life at Manchester United. The versatile defender has now posted an emotional message to his family on Instagram thanking them for helping him achieve such a feat.

WHAT HE SAID: He wrote: "I dreamed it so much, I visualised it, I asked for it, I wished it so much, and I felt it so much that today this immense dream that I had since I was a child comes true. I remember when my parents gave me the national team shirt and I was so happy I was going to play ball in the neighborhood imagining I was one of the players... I am infinitely grateful to the most important people in my life who know that they are always in my heart! Let's all come together and more united than ever. Let's go Argentina."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This will be Martinez's first World Cup after receiving his first senior cap in 2019. He has since played at the Copa America, making one appearance as Argentina won the tournament for the first time in 28 years.

WHAT NEXT FOR MARTINEZ? The defender has one last club match to play for Manchester United against Fulham before jetting off to Qatar for the showpiece event. Argentina kick off their campaign against Saudi Arabia on November 22.