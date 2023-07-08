'That is not at all true!' - Granit Xhaka hits back and reveals real reason he decided to leave Arsenal

Former Arsenal captain, Granit Xhaka, has opened up on the real reasons he decided to leave the Gunners this summer.

Xhaka clarifies reasons for leaving Arsenal

Refutes false claims surrounding his departure

Has moved to Bayer Leverkusen

WHAT HAPPENED? Former Arsenal midfielder, Xhaka, has responded to false claims surrounding his departure from the club. He refuted the rumours and shed light on the true reasons behind his decision to leave the Emirates, offering fans a clearer understanding of his motivations.

WHAT THEY SAID: “There was speculation everywhere that my wife was no longer happy in England. That is not at all true," Xhaka told Keystone-SDA.

"The fact is that as a person I am always interested in new challenges. After seven years, the time has come for something completely new. The league is not new, but the club is. During the talks with Simon Rolfes [sporting director] and Xabi Alonso, I felt that the long-term project at Leverkusen was worthwhile and that it was 100% in line with me,” he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 30-year-old has completed a move to Bayer Leverkusen for a fee of around £21.5 million. The former club captain leaves Arsenal after seven years, having made more than 200 Premier League appearances for the Gunners, returning to Bundesliga once again.

WHAT NEXT FOR XHAKA? The Swiss midfielder will join forces with Xabi Alonso at Bayer Leverkusen for the 2023-24 season.