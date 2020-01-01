Gradel: Ex-Toulouse winger moves to Turkey to join Sivasspor

The Ivorian winger is set for a new adventure in Turkey after completing a free transfer to the Sivas-based outfit

Sivasspor have confirmed the signing of former and winger Max Gradel on a two-year deal.

The 32-year-old was released by Ligue 2 club Toulouse on Friday after both parties mutually agreed to end their three-year working relationship.

Gradel becomes the second Ivorian player in Riza Calimbay's team after compatriot Arouna Kone who recently penned an extension.

“Demir Group Sivasspor, which continues its transfer duties before the new season, signed a two-year contract with Max Gradel, who played for Toulouse in the French last season. Max Gradel plays on the left wing,” the club statement read.

“We would like to welcome Max Gradel to Sivas and wish him success under the Demir Group Sivasspor jersey.”

He will be expected to play a part when Sivasspor make their maiden appearance in the Uefa group stage next season.

Gradel contributed three goals and two assists in Ligue 1 last campaign, but his efforts were not enough to save Toulouse from dropping to the second division.

The former and Leeds United forward produced fine performances in but his stint at Bournemouth between 2015 and 2017 was marred by injuries.

He managed just a goal in 25 Premier League appearances for the Cherries before he was loaned Toulouse for the 2017-18 season.

Following his impressive displays for the Violets, the winger was handed a permanent contract in 2018 and he returned 28 goals in 68 matches across all competitions for the French side.

Huzurlarınızda Max Gradel

Ailemize hoş geldin. ♥️🤍 pic.twitter.com/0dPuUra3jC — Demir Grup Sivasspor (@SivassporKulubu) August 16, 2020

Internationally, the Abidjan-born star has played 77 games for the Ivory Coast with 12 goals to his name.

Gradel was part of the Elephants team that clinched the 2015 title in Equatorial Guinea and also made the Team of the Tournament after scoring two goals in five games.

The 32-year-old recently featured for Ivory Coast at the 2019 Afcon in where he played four games and scored a goal against Namibia in the group stage.