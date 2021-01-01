Gouiri’s goal and assist fire Nice back to winning ways against Rennes

The French-born Algerian forward helped Adrian Ursea’s men to end their miserable run of form at Roazhon Park

Amine Gouiri scored and provided an assist in Nice’s 2-1 victory over Rennes in Friday’s Ligue 1 game.

The 21-year-old has earned rave reviews for his performances for Adrian Ursea’s men since teaming up with the club from Lyon last summer.

The French-born Algerian forward was afforded his 24th league start and shone in the encounter to help his side return to winning ways after three consecutive defeats to Paris Saint-Germain, Marseille and Metz.

Nice took the game to their hosts and came close to opening the scoring in the sixth minute when Gouiri fired a fine shot but the effort narrowly missed the target.

The moment eventually came for the Eagles when they were awarded a penalty after Algeria international Hichem Boudaoui was brought down in the box by Damien Da Silva as he attempted to dribble his way towards goal.

Gouiri was given the opportunity to take the resulting penalty kick and the Algerian attacker did not make a mistake in sending Senegal goalkeeper Alfred Gomis to the wrong side of the net as his effort sailed into the back of the net.

Rennes levelled proceedings in the 39th minute when Martin Terrier unleashed a ferocious shot from outside the area into the back of the net.

Moments before the hour mark Flavius Daniliuc scored what turned out to be the matchwinning goal when he headed home Gouiri’s cross.

The 21-year-old Algerian featured for the duration of the game while Boudaoui played for 67 minutes before making way for Pierre Lees-Melou.

Senegal international Gomis was on parade for the entirety of the game along with Morocco’s Nayef Aguerd and Mali’s Hamari Traore.

With the victory, Nice have now moved off the bottom three to the 17th spot after gathering 24 points from 26 games.

Gouiri has scored 14 goals across all competitions in 32 appearances, including 10 strikes in Ligue 1 and provided six assists.

Article continues below

The forward will hope to continue his impressive performances for Nice when they take on Nimes in their next league game on March 3.

Gouiri has featured for France at various age-graded competitions but he is also eligible to represent Algeria if he chooses.