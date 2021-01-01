'Goodbye Bayern Munich' - Twitter explodes as Mbappe’s PSG send Germans out of Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain are through to the semi-final of the Champions League despite losing 1-0 to Bayern Munich in the quarter-final reverse fixture played on Tuesday night.
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting’s 40th-minute effort separated both teams at the Parc des Princes. Nonetheless, the French team advanced by defeating the Bundesliga side on away goals.
PSG will now await the winners of the contest between Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund in the competition's last four.
As expected, football fans took to social media to share their thoughts following the outcome of the encounter.
Goodbye Bayern Munich, the evil you have done is enough! #UCL #BAYPSG— Biola Solace-Chukwu (@Beeorlicious) April 13, 2021
Congratulations @psg_inside, @fcbayern incredibly strong, great advertisement for football, so much quality on the pitch on both sides. #PSGFCB #UCL— Bastian Schweinsteiger (@BSchweinsteiger) April 13, 2021
Bayern’s exit was inevitable, nobody can repeat in Champions League unless you’re Real Madrid. #PSGFCB pic.twitter.com/pgLvNAYjpn— Ubaid Magray (@ubaidmagray7) April 13, 2021
Me explaining how Bayern won, draw and lost at the same time#PSGFCB pic.twitter.com/HDoVSbTz1e— Nqobani (@NqobaniNes) April 13, 2021
Eliminating Bayern means it's kind of winning the champions league. #PSGBAY #PSGBayern #UCL https://t.co/tK2W6lRM2d— Prashant (@iamashish___) April 13, 2021
Absolutely brilliant football on display by Bayern and PSG earlier on. You couldn't take your eye off it for a second. #PSGBayern #UCL— Regan Watson (@ReganWatson98) April 13, 2021
PSG and Bayern Munich, take a bow 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 two of the best games I’ve seen years, joy to watch #PSGBayern #ChampionsLeague— Nicky Moore (@nicky7moore) April 13, 2021
Football really is a beautiful game #PSGBayern— David Alexander (@Calacus) April 13, 2021
What a Revenge #UCL #PSGBayern #neyday #Neymar pic.twitter.com/1gy0Ox2zN3— Miraz Abir (@MirazAbir4) April 13, 2021
Neymar showed us the "Brazilian Brand" of football. Artistry and mastery.#BayernPSG #PSGBayern— Beloved Edeh (@BelovedEdeh) April 13, 2021
This means EVERYTHING.— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 13, 2021
🇧🇷 Neymar 💪#UCL pic.twitter.com/wFetQAAwMg
Neymar is a fantastic footballer, if you can’t see this and appreciate him then football isn’t for you man— KELEWELE JOINT 🍟 (@ANKAMAGYIMI__) April 13, 2021
Neymar and Parades really did Kimmich’s signature celebration in front of him 😭pic.twitter.com/ABMbeb4T2S— Tinka 🔴 (@UtdCode) April 13, 2021
RESPECT NEYMAR BIG BALLER❤️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/gbrCNL5eVM— Daniel🇳🇬🇳🇬YT: DanUnited TV (@danielogoun7) April 13, 2021
Another big @ChampionsLeague night ahead!— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) April 13, 2021
Where in the world will you be supporting us from? 🌍#AllezParis ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/TW1t8Krh9K
What a game that was! Well done to both teams. That’s the football every fan dreams of. Do you guys think PSG is the well deserved winner? Definitely both teams deserve to be in the semifinals for me. #HeinekenUCLLive #PSGFCB #NeverAlone @Heineken_SA— Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) April 13, 2021