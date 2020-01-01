'Good players should be able to play with each other' - Giggs hoping Pogba & Fernandes pairing works out for Man Utd

The Wales boss is excited to see the pair in conjunction for the first time but it wary of putting too much pressure on the Portuguese

Former winger Ryan Giggs believes that Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba is a central-midfield combination that can bring success to the club.

Bruno has proven a smash hit since arriving from CP in January, but the Portuguese has not had the opportunity to work in conjunction with Pogba yet due to an ankle injury the World Cup winner has been suffering from.

The Frenchman’s form has been a source of scrutiny for many months, but Giggs believes that in Bruno, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may just have the perfect foil for a star whose potential has not yet been unlocked at Old Trafford.

Speaking to Sky Sports about how he believes that they will dovetail, boss Giggs said: “You can't answer that question until they play together, whether or not they will gel.

“Good players should be able to play with good players but we'll have to wait and see. They both have lots of quality, it's about if they can complement each other now.”

Three goals and three assists have made Bruno an instant hit with the Red Devils fans and have won him comparisons with club legend Eric Cantona, but Giggs says it is too early to be drawing a likeness with a player who was known as the ‘King’ of Old Trafford.

“Ole's signings have been good, not only as players but they are good people. Fernandes coming in has given everyone a lift, it's an exciting end to the season,” he said.

“It's early doors to be talking about the players who have come in and made an impact [such as Eric Cantona] but certainly he's off to a great start.

“He's made players around him better and has just fitted in straight away. That's always what you pray for when a new signing comes in. He looks a good guy as well, he wants to play for the club.

“He's exciting, when he receives the ball he will try things, if something doesn't come off he will try it again, he's brilliant to watch.

“He's given everyone a lift, the players around him, the staff, the fans. A really positive start but a long way to go yet.”

Manchester United return to action after the coronavirus pandemic on June 19 with a fixture against away from home.