‘His level develops from one match to another’ – Gomaa justifies PSG and Manchester City's Bennacer interest

The Egyptian football great is not surprised that the AC Milan midfielder is on the Parisians and Citizens’ transfer radar

Wael Gomaa has explained why midfielder Ismael Bennacer is on the radar of some European football heavyweights.

The 22-year-old is on the cusp of leaving with , and reportedly after his signature.

As reported by RMC Sport, the Red and Blacks had rejected a €30million proposal from PSG for the ex- man, who is not expected to leave the San Siro Stadium for less than his €50million release clause.

Meanwhile, Egyptian football legend Gomaa has weighed in on the news linking Bennacer to Pep Guardiola’s team and the reigning French champions.

According to him, the international’s level matures after each game while describing him as one of AC Milan’s best players this term.

“Ismael Bennacer is one of the best players this season with Milan. His level develops from one match to another in addition to his distinguished role in the team,” tweeted Gomaa.

“This one explains the interest of Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain in him; he also has a beautiful future ahead, God willing.”

إسماعيل بن ناصر من أفضل اللاعبين هذا الموسم مع الميلان.. مستواه يتطور من مباراه إلى أخرى بالإضافه لدوره المميز في الفريق.. وده اللي يفسر إهتمام السيتي وباريس سان جيرمان بضمه واللي يخلي أمامه مستقبل جميل إن شاء الله 🇩🇿 pic.twitter.com/AIuXhPOQhf — Wael Gomaa (@WaelGomaa) June 6, 2020

RMC Sport also gathered that Guardiola, on Friday, had a telephone chat with the midfielder on the possibility of joining the Etihad Stadium giants, who have made him one of their highest summer transfer window priorities.

Having joined Milan from Empoli on August 4, 2019, on a five-year contract for a fee of €16 million, Bennacer has been a key figure in Stefano Pioli’s squad.

Before Italian football went on a hiatus owing to the coronavirus outbreak, he has featured in 20 games since making his full debut against newly-promoted Brescia.

With the Italian topflight set for a return later this month, all eyes will be on the academy product to help the 18-time Italian kings move up the log.

Currently, they are ranked seventh having accrued 36 points from 26 league games played so far.

It is worthy of note that Bennacer played a stirring role in Algeria’s 2019 triumph in .

Although he didn’t find the net, he produced some commanding displays and was named as tournament’s Most Valuable Player.