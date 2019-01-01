'God is great' – Wanyama revels in Tottenham’s shock win over Ajax
Comments()
Tottenham.
Tottenham Hotspur star Victor Wanyama still cannot believe he is in the Champions League final following Wednesday’s victory at Ajax.
The Premier League side had a hard-hitting mountain to climb heading into the second leg of a semi-final showdown with the Dutch team after losing 1-0 at home.
Trailing 3-0 on aggregate at half time, Spurs were looking for a miracle and found it through Lucas Moura.
Moura powered in a second-half treble to stage one of the most astonishing comebacks in European Cup history to reach their first final.
And the Kenyan who was replaced by Fernando Llorente after 46 minutes tweeted: 'God is great'
God is Great 💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽 #COYS #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/CTHtAb5JeM— Victor Wanyama (@VictorWanyama) May 8, 2019
We did it #UCLfinal 💪🏽💪🏽🙌🏾🙌🏾 #COYS pic.twitter.com/uYJdj0Ai1w— Victor Wanyama (@VictorWanyama) May 8, 2019
With this triumph, Mauricio Pochettino’s men will face Liverpool in the Champions League final in Madrid on June 1.