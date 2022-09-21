How many goals has Shinji Okazaki scored for Japan? Samurai Blue star's full World Cup, AFC Asian Cup and international friendly record

Shinji Okazaki is one of Japan's greatest goalscorers of all time.
The Premier League winning striker has consistently been scoring for the Samurai Blue since netting for the first time against Yemen back in 2009.
Okazaki's best run for Japan came when he scored a hat-trick in back-to-back games against Hong Kong and Togo in 2009.
The former Leicester City star featured in three World Cups with the national team, scoring in two of them.
But, how many goals does Okazaki have for Japan across all international competitions?
Let's take a look.
Shinji Okazaki's total Japan goals
Competition
Games
Goals
World Cup
10
2
World Cup qualification
35
14
AFC Asian Cup
10
4
Asian Cup qualification
5
6
Confederations Cup
3
2
Copa America
3
0
International friendlies
51
22
East Asian Football Championship
2
Nil
119
50
How many goals has Okazaki scored at the World Cup?
Edition
Games
Goals
2010 World Cup
4
1
2014 World Cup
3
1
2018 World Cup
3
0
10
2
How many goals has Okazaki scored at the AFC Asian Cup?
Edition
Games
Goals
AFC Asian Cup 2011
6
3
AFC Asian Cup 2015
4
1
AFC Asian Cup 2019
Not in squad
Not in squad
10
4
Okazaki's Copa America record
Edition
Games
Goals
Copa America 2019
3
0
3
0
World Cup qualification goals
Edition
Goals
2010 World Cup qualifiers
1
2014 World Cup qualifiers
8
2018 World Cup qualifiers
5
2022 World Cup qualifiers
0
14
Okazaki's friendly goals for Japan
Games
Goals
51
22
Okazaki's favourite opponents
Team
Goals
Hong Kong
4
Tajikistan
4
Togo
3
Saudi Arabia
3
Afghanistan
3
Latvia
2
New Zealand
2
Finland
2
Chile
2
Oman
2
*Data accurate as of September 19