How many goals has Raul Jimenez scored for Mexico? El Tri star's full World Cup, Gold Cup, Copa America and international friendly record

The Wolves striker has been a great asset for Mexico at international level

Raul Jimenez has been a key part of Mexico's national team setup since 2013.

The striker scored his first international goal against Canada in December that year and has since then become a mainstay for El Tri.

Jimenez fractured his skull in late November 2020 in a rather scary moment in his career, but he returned to Mexico duty in October 2021 after regaining his fitness ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.

How many goals has the Wolves star scored for his national team, though?

And against which teams has he scored the most?

Let's have a look at the striker's international record.

Raul Jimenez's total Mexico goals

Competition Games Goals World Cup 3 0 Copa America 6 2 World Cup qualification 26 7 Gold Cup 11 7 Confederations Cup 7 1 CONCACAF Nations League A 2 2 International friendlies 40 10 CONCACAF Cup 1 0 Total 96 29

How many goals has Jimenez scored at the World Cup?

Edition Games Goals 2014 World Cup 1 0 2018 World Cup 2 0 3 0

Raul Jimenez's Gold Cup record

Edition Games Goals Gold Cup 2013 5 2 Gold Cup 2019 6 5 11 7

Raul Jimenez's Copa America record

Edition Games Goals Copa America 2015 3 2 Copa America Centenario 2016 3 0 6 2

World Cup qualification goals

Edition Goals 2014 World Cup qualifiers 2 2018 World Cup qualifiers 2 2022 World Cup qualifiers 3 7

Jimenez's friendly goals for Mexico

Games Goals 40 10

Raul Jimenez's favourite opponents

Team Goals Panama 4 El Salvador 3 Belarus 2 New Zealand 2 Costa Rica 2 Cuba 2 Chile 2

*Data accurate as of September 19