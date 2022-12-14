GOAL50 2022: Alex Morgan vs Sam Kerr

Alex Morgan and Sam Kerr are two of the great names of women’s soccer, but who’ll get your GOAL50 vote?

GOAL50 gives GOAL readers the opportunity to vote for the best male and female players in the world game, and this year—more than ever before—the women’s category is full of truly awesome players.

Two of the outstanding candidates to win GOAL50 are Alex Morgan and Sam Kerr, neither of whom are strangers to winning silverware…or to scoring goals.

Kerr, who is Australia’s all-time record goalscorer, has netted more goals in the National Women’s Soccer League than any other player in the league’s 10-year history.

In fact, Kerr’s consistency in front of goal hasn’t just been restricted to the USA, she’s also been the top scorer in three different leagues in three separate continents, with defences in the W-League and the Women’s Super League also being terrorised by her prowess in the opposition box.

She’s been a key reason why Chelsea have emerged as the dominant force in the WSL—winning successive titles in 2020, 2021 and 2022, including back-to-back doubles—while also reaching the Champions League final in 2021.

Morgan, like Kerr, can point to an awesome goalscoring record, with her international goal haul of 119 putting her among the top five USWNT scorers of all time.

She’s also enjoyed success in Europe, winning a treble with Olympique Lyonnais in 2016-17, while also transcending the sport with her own movie, book deal and a spot in Time’s 100 Most Influential People list.

Since making her international debut in March 2010, she’s registered 200 appearances for the US, with the highlight being an Olympic gold medal in 2012.

Both Morgan and Kerr are among the top eight-rated women’s players on FIFA23—both with truly elite scores—but who will get your vote in GOAL50 2022?

Voting is open from November 15 until December 18. It couldn't be easier, so get voting!

Remember, it's not our list, it's yours.

