Goal Ultimate 11 powered by FIFA 22 | Muller is the best attacking midfielder in the world

German central midfielder Thomas Muller was voted as the best player in the world in his position, beating out strong opponents becoming the 8th player to cement his position in the Goal's Top eleven powered by FIFA 22 as we attempt to identify who you think are the best footballers around the world.

Muller was voted the best by a sweeping result of 64% (10171 votes), De bruyne came second with 29% of votes (4596), Bruno fernandes came thirsd with 962 votes and both Paulo Dybala and Marcos LLorente got 1% of votes.