Goal Ultimate 11 powered by FIFA 22 |Davies is the best left back in the world!

Bayern Munich defender Alfonso Davis crowned his last season and was voted the best left back in the world, in a vote launched by GOAL in partnership with FIFA 22.

Alfonso won big and received 53% of the total votes (+5468), while Teo Hernandez came second with 27% of the vote (+2765).

In third place, Jordi Alba, who receives 8% of the total votes, comes in partnership with Andrew Robertson with 218 and 771 votes, and in fifth place comes Lu Shaw with 446 votes.