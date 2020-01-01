Goal Ultimate 11 powered by FIFA 21 | Robertson is the best left back in the world!
Scottish left back Andrew Robertson was voted as the best player in the world in his position, beating out like minded compatriots becoming the fifth player to cement his position in the Goal's Top eleven powered by FIFA 21 as we attempt to identify who you think are the best footballers around the world.
Robertson led the table with 37% of the votes (+6500) beating out the only close competitior Davies who ended up with 36% of the votes (+6300) followed by Ferland Mendy, Sergio Reguilon and Jordi Alba ending up with 2100, 1450 and 1269 votes respectively.
