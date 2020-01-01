Goal Ultimate 11 powered by FIFA 21 | Mohamed Salah is the best right winger in the world
Mohamed Salah was voted as the best player in the world in his position, beating out his strong oponents Lionel Messi and Riyad Mahrez becoming the next player to cement his position in the Goal's Top eleven powered by FIFA 21as we attempt to identify who you think are the best footballers around the world.
Salah led the table with 41% of the votes (17000) beating out the rest of the competition. Messi was close with 34% of the votes (14000) followed by Mahrez with 19% of the votes.
Gnabry and Sancho were fourth and fifth respectively.
