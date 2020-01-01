Goal Ultimate 11 powered by FIFA 21 | Koulibaly is the best left center back in the world!
Koulibaly - FIFA 21
Senegalese centerback Kalidou Koulibaly was voted as one of the two "best center-backs in the world" beating out Juventus' Giorgio Chiellini and becoming the fourth player to cement his position in the Goal's Top eleven powered by FIFA 21 as we attempt to identify who you think are the best footballers around the world.
Napoli's defender led the table with 31% of the votes (+4150) beating out the only close competitior Giorgio Chiellini who ended up with 29% of the votes (+3915) followed by Aymeric Laporte, David Alaba and Clement Lenglet ending up with 2173, 1602 and 1572 votes respectively.
