Goal Ultimate 11 powered by FIFA 21 | Kimmich is the best defensive midfielder in the world!
German defensive midfielder Joshua Kimmich was voted as the best player in the world in his position, beating out strong opponents becoming the sixth player to cement his position in the Goal's Top eleven powered by FIFA 21 as we attempt to identify who you think are the best footballers around the world.
Kimmich led the table with 69% of the votes (+21000) beating out the rest. Casemiro came in second with 20% of the votes (+6000) followed by Kante, Fabinho and Henderson with 1600, 870 and 820 votes respectively.
