Goal Ultimate 11 powered by FIFA 20 | Sergio Ramos is the best right center back in the world!
Spanish centerback Sergio Ramos was voted as one of the two "best center-backs in the world" beating out Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk and becoming the third player to cement his position in the Goal's Top eleven powered by FIFA 20 as we attempt to identify who you think are the best footballers around the world.
Ramos led the table with 51% of the votes (9458) beating out the only close competitior Virgil van Dijk who ended up with 39% of the votes (7112) followed by Gerard Piqué, Diego Godin and Mats Hummels ending up with 1350, 280 and 240 votes respectively.
Stay tuned to this space as we ask for your help to identify the best left center-back soon.