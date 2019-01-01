Goal Ultimate 11 powered by FIFA 20 | Cristiano Ronaldo is the best left winger in the world!
Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo was voted as the best player in the world in his position, beating out strong opponents becoming the next player to cement his position in the Goal's Top eleven powered by FIFA 20 as we attempt to identify who you think are the best footballers around the world.
Ronaldo led the table with 48% of the votes (14000), although Mané was so close with 46% of the votes (13750) followed by Neymar, Hazard and Sané with 975, 620 and 207 votes respectively.
Stay tuned to this space as we ask for your help to identify the best players in their respective positions globally.