GOAL is delighted to announce it will be the official media partner at the inaugural Arnold Clark Cup, an international women's football tournament in which England, Canada, Germany and Spain will compete this February.

During the event, GOAL will work with the organisers, Pitch International, to provide extensive coverage and drive ticket sales through our website and social platforms.

This partnership is GOAL's second of the year, following a digital content collaboration with the AFC Women's Asian Cup which kicked off in January.

What has been said?

James Lamon, senior vice president of content and creative for GOAL’s parent company, Footballco, said: “We know that GOAL’s fans are passionate about women’s football, with more than three million fans coming to GOAL for our Women’s World Cup content in 2019 and close to 10 million votes being cast in for women players in last year’s GOAL50 awards.

“By partnering with the Arnold Clark Cup, we can continue to bring this loyal fanbase even more premium women’s football content and continue to elevate the women’s game with fans across the world.

“Featuring four of the best teams in the world, the Arnold Clark Cup is the perfect showcase for women’s football and we’re excited to be part of it ahead of the UEFA Women's Euros in July.”

Cat Watson, director of women’s sport at Pitch International, said: “The global footprint of GOAL makes them an ideal media partner for the Arnold Clark Cup.”

"The creative content that GOAL specialise in will allow us to give fans around the world the opportunity to get to know these amazing athletes as individuals and sporting role models.”

What is the Arnold Clark Cup?

The Arnold Clark Cup is a new invitational tournament created by the Football Association, which England will host across three venues in February.

Six matches will take place in total, with each team playing each other once in a round-robin format. The winner of the tournament will be the nation sat at the top of the standings come the event's conclusion.

Games will take place on three separate days, always in the format of double-headers. The action begins on February 17, when Germany take on Spain, with England facing Canada shortly afterwards.

Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium, Norwich City's Carrow Road and Molineux, home of Wolves, will be the three venues.

Tickets to watch England, Germany, Spain and Canada play in the Arnold Clark Cup are available now. Matches are being broadcast live in the UK on ITV.

