Gladbach star Thuram given six-match ban for spitting at opponent

The forward also received a fine from the governing body as well as additional punishment from Gladbach for his actions

striker Marcus Thuram has been banned for six matches by the German Football Association (DFB) for spitting at 's Stefan Posch.

The 23-year-old has already been fined a month's wages by Gladbach for the incident - spotted by VAR - that resulted in a red card in Saturday's 2-1 loss at Borussia-Park.

Thuram insisted it was not a deliberate act but apologised to Posch, Hoffenheim and his Gladbach team-mates, saying he would "accept all of the consequences of my gesture".

The DFB confirmed on Monday that Thuram will serve a five-match ban in the and DFB-Pokal, with the sixth match suspended until December 21, 2021.

international Thuram, who has scored four goals in 20 appearances in all competitions for Gladbach this season, has also been fined €40,000.

Additionally, the forward was fined a month's wages by his club in an internal disciplinary measure, Gladbach confirmed over the weekend .

Commenting on the incident at the weekend, Gladbach sporting director Max Eberl said: "I had a long discussion with Marcus this morning, in which he apologised to me and to the club once again for his actions.

"We have known Marcus for almost two years, we know his background and his family. Saturday's actions do not represent that. Marcus is devastated and has assured me that he did not purposely spit at Stefan Posch.

"He told me that during a dispute with Stefan Posch, he had unintentionally spat after cursing several times in French in the heat of the moment.

"He knows that this doesn't change anything and that the pictures speak for themselves, and that the sending off was the right call.

"I believe Marcus because I have come to know him as a reflective person with a great demeanour. He did it, but he did not do it with intent.

"As a club, we will fine him a sum equivalent to one month's wage for his behaviour that led to the dismissal, which will be donated to a good cause. Marcus has accepted this and has also offered to engage with this social cause on his own behalf.

"Marcus apologised to Stefan Posch, Hoffenheim, his team-mates, the coaching staff and the Gladbach fans, and I would like to do this again explicitly on behalf of Borussia Monchengladbach.

"He made a big mistake and is being punished for it. He remains the same person we know, and we will stand by him."