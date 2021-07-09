'Give him the shirt' - Sancho backed by former coach to thrive as Man Utd No.7

Louis Lancaster, who worked with the England star at Watford, believes pressure at Old Trafford will be embraced by a confident character

Jadon Sancho will become "a better player" if handed the famous No.7 shirt at Manchester United, claims the winger's former youth coach Louis Lancaster, with the England international closing in on a £73 million ($101m) move to Old Trafford.

Terms have been agreed on a big-money switch from Borussia Dortmund for the 21-year-old, who will complete a medical and rubberstamp a deal once his commitments at Euro 2020 come to a close.

Lancaster is backing the exciting forward to thrive back in his homeland, having proved his worth in Germany, and believes added pressure of following in illustrious footsteps will be embraced by a confident character.

What has been said?

Lancaster, who worked with Sancho at Watford, told the Stretford Paddock YouTube channel of taking a jersey previously filled by the likes of Eric Cantona, David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo: "I don't think it would faze him, I think actually he'd be a better player for having that shirt, because of the pressure.

"Some players choke and some people get a bit more, 10 per cent [under pressure].

"I say give him the shirt."

What will Sancho offer to United?

Edinson Cavani currently has the No.7 shirt at Old Trafford and has committed to a new 12-month contract.

He may pass that responsibility on, though, with Sancho set to be a long-term addition in Manchester.

Lancaster expects him to star for the Red Devils, with there every reason to believe that his presence will help to bring even more out of those that have already become talismanic figures for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

"Firstly, he's going to bring goals and assists. He's not a one-season wonder anymore, he's proved that, he's been consistent," Lancaster added.

"His numbers are off the charts — I think he's getting one goal or assist per game. He's making the most successful dribbles in Europe, the most entries into the box, so that's where he is going to excel.

"But I think Jadon's greatest quality is that he can add to other people's games. So though you have spent money and signed one player, I think you're going to get a better Bruno [Fernandes], a better [Paul] Pogba, Cavani.

"I think that's his greatest skill set, adding value to other people's games."

