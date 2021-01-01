'Give him the Ballon d'Or' – Leicester City’s Iheanacho inspires Twitter meltdown

The Nigeria international conjured a magnificent performance to help the Foxes silence the Eagles, and fans waxed lyrical about him on social media

Kelechi Iheanacho sent Twitter into a frenzy after inspiring Leicester City to a 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace in Monday’s Premier League clash.

The Foxes were pegged down in the 12th minute after Wilfried Zaha profited from an Eberechi Eze assist to slot past goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Timothy Castagne restored parity for the hosts five minutes into the second half – with Iheanacho the provider.

With the game heading for a 1-1 draw at the King Power Stadium, Iheanacho decided the game venomous effort in the 80th minute.

Social media went into meltdown while praising the former Manchester City striker who has now scored five times in his last four games for Brendan Rodgers’ side.

Senior man can't stop scoring, man is killing it. — Lolade Adewuyi (@Jololade) April 26, 2021

WHAT A WAY TO SCORE YOUR 17TH GOAL OF THE SEASON!!.. What a strike from Kelechi Iheanacho 🕷!!



Omo e don pass Soap Matter for Senior Man Kels 🙆🏽‍♂️!!.. Give him the BallonDor NOWW!!



pic.twitter.com/49pUNIzQpS — Laba Laba Master 🦋🦋🦋 (@Buchi_Laba) April 26, 2021

Kelechi Iheanacho has 14 goals in his last 14 games. Senior man on a mad one — Trey (@UTDTrey) April 26, 2021

Leicester City's Kelechi Iheanacho is one of six Premier League players to have scored more home goals than Liverpool in 2021 #Seniorman — Shina Oludare 🇳🇬 (@sportingshina) April 26, 2021

Forget soap, Kelechi Iheanacho dey use detergent. — Deji Faremi (@deejayfaremi) April 26, 2021

Kelechi Iheanacho scored from here! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/znWBq5ofcP — Goal Africa (@GoalAfrica) April 26, 2021