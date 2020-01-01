'Give him a chance' - Haaland needs time to develop, warns Dortmund's president

The German club's leader hopes time is given for the Norway international to adjust to his new surroundings

's star signing Erling Haaland needs time to develop and protection from negative noise, according to the club's president Reinhard Rauball.

The Norweigan striker opted to join the club from in a €20 million (£17m/$22m) deal just prior to the turn of the year.

Rauball believes Haaland will be an excellent acquistion for the German giants but urged patience in allowing the teenager to find his feet at Signal Iduna Park.

"Point one - we did not make the hype," Rauball said on Tuesday. "Point two - he is 19 years old.

"Do me a favour and give him a chance to develop."

Haaland, who was also linked with a move to Manchester United, could make his Dortmund debut as they travel to on Saturday.

He drew attention from suitors all over Europe after his extraordinary form for Salzburg in the Austrian Bundesliga and - scoring 28 goals in 22 appearances since the start of the 2019-20 season.

Rauball suggested Haaland will settle at Dortmund quicker if he is protected from outside negativity - but is adamant the Norway international will help take the club to another level in the future.

"We already trust him to help the team make a remarkable leap in performance," he said.

"He is positioned in such a way that we need to keep him from any negative noise coming from outside the club.

"I am firmly convinced that he will settle at the club."

Dortmund's coach Lucien Favre was also excited about Haaland's potential as the young striker's debut draws closer.

The Swiss taction feels Haaland has 'something special' and his goal scoring record suggests he will be a great success.

"I think that this is a very good transfer. Haaland has great potential, he has something special,” Favre told Kicker.

"He scored so many great goals for Salzburg. I don't know why he shouldn't be able to do that in the Bundesliga."

Dortmund could use Haaland to hit the ground running with the club currently sitting fourth in the league, seven points behind leaders .

Following the away clash at Augsburg, Dortmund have home matches scheduled against Cologne and Union Berlin.