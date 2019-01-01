Giroud pens one-year contract extension with Chelsea to end exit talk

The World Cup-winning striker has committed to another season at Stamford Bridge, with a renewal option taken up in his terms at Stamford Bridge

Olivier Giroud has committed his immediate future to by signing a one-year contract extension.

Goal revealed on Monday that the international had agreed to remain at Stamford Bridge for the 2019-20 campaign.

Questions had been asked of his future over recent weeks, with a return to his homeland mooted, but the 32-year-old has opted to stay put.

The World Cup winner has told the Blues’ official website: “I am very happy to sign a new contract.

“I really wanted to stay at least one more year - I have felt a part of the team, the family, since the beginning and hopefully there will be more trophies to come.”

More to follow…