Giroud hoping to fill goal gap at Chelsea following Hazard’s departure

The Blues are looking for somebody to step up in the absence of a Belgian forward, with a World Cup-winning striker eager to play his part

Olivier Giroud is hoping to help fill the goal gap at following Eden Hazard’s summer switch to .

The Blues reluctantly sanctioned the sale of a Belgium international forward at the start of the latest transfer window.

That move was agreed despite the Blues being stung with an embargo which prevents them from bringing in any replacements.

Frank Lampard does not expect that to be an issue, with there already plenty of alternative options on the books at Stamford Bridge.

Wingers Willian and Christian Pulisic are expected to fill the creative void, while World Cup-winning striker Giroud will be charged with the task of delivering end product.

The international has said of that challenge: “The numbers of goals Eden scored, I don’t know if I can take that from him but we have several strikers with different qualities.

“We have the quality and the quantity in the squad but obviously you know you cannot replace a player of Eden’s quality just like that.

“But that’s over. Now we need to forget and not put too much pressure on players who will play in his position.

“I’m thinking about the young players. I will take the pressure no problem if it can release them.

“We know there are a lot of expectations but, even with the transfer ban, we have a lot of quality and ability up front.”

Giroud has also offered his backing to Lampard, with a Chelsea legend in the process of getting his message across after inheriting the managerial reins from Maurizio Sarri.

“It seems very clear that he wants the best from us,” added the 32-year-old frontman.

“He wants to help us improve and he has a clear idea of what he wants to achieve. He’s a competitor, he wants to win every single game.

“We’re working on the tactics when we don’t have the ball and playing this 4-2-3-1 we have to know each other a bit better as well.

“He repeats every day that we have to take responsibility and we have to show personality.

“He’s insisting a lot on this kind of stuff, playing without fear but with confidence. I think we will learn quickly.”

Chelsea are currently on pre-season duty but continue to count down the days to an eagerly-anticipated Premier League season opener against Manchester United on August 11.