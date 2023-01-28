Girona vs Barcelona: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Girona against Barcelona in La Liga in the United States, United Kingdom and India.

La Liga leaders Barcelona are three points off second-placed Real Madrid when they take on Girona in the Spanish top flight on Saturday.

The Blaugrana are on a seven-game winning run in all competitions as they clinched the Spanish Super Cup, progressed to the Copa Del Rey quarter-finals and last beat Getafe 1-0 in the league.

Girona, meanwhile, are 11th on the league table and will be looking to return to winning ways after a 1-0 loss at Villareal last weekend.

Girona vs Barcelona date & kick-off time

Game: Girona vs Barcelona Date: January 28, 2023 Kick-off: 10:15am ET, 3:15pm GMT, 8:45pm IST Venue: Estadi Montilivi, Girona

How to watch Girona vs Barcelona on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the game can be watched on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes (Spanish-language), fubo TV and DirecTV Stream.

The La Liga game between Girona and Barcelona is not selected for telecast in the United Kingdom (UK). Fans can follow the game on the match center on Barca's official website.

In India, the Sports18 network has broadcast rights to show La Liga matches, with live streaming on JioCinema.

Country TV channel Live stream US ESPN Deportes fuboTV, ESPN+, DirecTV Stream UK N/A N/A India Sports18 – 1 SD/HD JioCinema

Girona squad & team news

David Lopez, Reinier and Ibrahima Kebe are out injured, while Santiago Bueno is suspended after seeing red against Villarreal, with Javi Hernandez to fill in for Bueno at centre-back.

The only change, if any, could be in the form of Valentin Castellanos replacing Cristhian Stuani up front.

Girona possible XI: Gazzaniga; Martinez, Hernandez, Espinosa, Gutierrez; Romeu, A Garcia; Riquelme, Martin, Villa; Castellanos

Position Players Goalkeepers Gazzaniga, Carlos, Fuidias Defenders Callens, Espinosa, Juanpe, Gutierrez, Hernandez, Martinez, Couto Midfielders Romeu, Herrera, A. Garcia, Martin, B. Garcia, Vallejo, Villa, Saiz, Tsygankov, Riquelme, Fernandez Forwards Castellanos, Stuani

Barcelona team news and squad

Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres each have one more game on the sidelines with bans and will miss this game as a result of that. Ansu Fati will probably join Ousmane Dembele and Gavi in the attack.

Pedri was taken off in the cup tie against Real Sociedad but is considered fit for the Girona game.

The likes of Marcos Alonso, Raphinha, Sergi Roberto and Jordi Alba should constitute the options from the bench unless Xavi decides to make a further change or two.

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Balde; Pedri, Busquets, De Jong; Dembele, Fati, Gavi