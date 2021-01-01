'We gifted the game to ATK Mohun Bagan' - Owen Coyle feels Jamshedpur could have defeated the Mariners

The Jamshedpur boss is hopeful of making it to the play-offs...

Jamshedpur complicated their path to the play-offs of the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) after they went down 0-1 to ATK Mohun Bagan on Sunday.

Roy Krishna proved to be the match-winner in the game as he scored the only goal in the 85th-minute to seal three points for the Mariners.

Jamshedpur coach Owen Coyle suggested that one mistake in the game cost them the three points and he also called Arindam Bhattacharya's save to deny a Nerijus Valskis attempt as the best save of the season.

"It was never a fair result. Their goalkeeper (Arindam Bhattacharya) made a save which was probably the save of the season. At 0-0, for Valskis to score, we could have won the game. In the second half, I don't think ATK Mohun Bagan had a shot on target in the second half. We have made a mistake in giving the ball away and it resulted in a goal. It is certainly far from being a fair result," opined Coyle.

The former Bolton Wanderers also added, "They are a good side and win games but today we gifted the game. We had the possession then gave the ball away, then their keeper made an unbelievable save. They have won the game and good luck to them but nobody can say they were not deserving of the three points in terms of their performance of the game."

The Men of Steel have to win their last two matches and then hope that the teams above them drop points in order to make it to the play-offs. While Coyle admitted that their path has become difficult he refused to give up.

"I certainly intended to try and win the three games but we are still in it. We are three points behind but obviously, those teams have a game in hand. We just have to win our final two games and see where it takes us. We are not giving up."

The former Chennaiyin coach explained that star striker Nerijus Valskis did not start against ATK Mohun Bagan so as to bring fresh legs in the attack

"We needed some freshness," opined Coyle. "In honesty, (Nerijus) Valskis and Isaac are fantastic players, they obviously missed out the last time for not being available. It was great to get them on. You see Isaac delivered a good cross and Valskis was there. That is what was needed and we showed real attacking intent from that time."

