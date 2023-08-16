'Best duo in the Saudi league!' - Ex-NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo poses with Neymar after being 'signed' by Al-Hilal following hilarious exchange with Kylian Mbappe

NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo has been snapped alongside Neymar at Al-Hilal after joking with Kylian Mbappe about signing for the Saudi club.

Giannis snapped with Neymar

Former PSG star joined Al-Hilal on Tuesday

Pair linked up in the Middle East

WHAT HAPPENED? The basketball player joked that he would join Al-Hilal after their eye-watering offer to Kylian Mbappe in July, which the Frenchman rejected. The Milwaukee Bucks star has now been snapped alongside Al-Hilal's newest recruit Neymar in the Middle East, after the Brazilian's move to Saudi Arabia was confirmed on Tuesday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Set to earn a whopping £137 million ($174m/€160m) in two years in the Gulf state, the former Paris Saint-Germain star has been a hot topic across the summer. After completing his transfer earlier this week, it seems the Brazil superstar has been quickly acquainted with some new faces and linked up with Giannis for a photo that was well received on social media by fans.

WHAT NEXT FOR NEYMAR? The 31-year-old could make his debut for his new side this week, with Al-Hilal set to take on Al-Feiha in their second Saudi Pro League encounter of the new season on Saturday.