Gheorghe Hagi's son Ianis joins Genk

The son of the Romania great will play in the Champions League next season after joining the Belgian side

have signed Ianis Hagi, the son of Romania great Gheorghe.

Hagi joins the Belgian side, who will play in the next term, on a five-year deal.

Genk are reported to have paid €8 million to sign the 20-year-old, who joins from Viitorul Constanta in his native Romania.

The sale is the biggest in the Romanian league's history, surpassing the fee paid to sign Nicolae Stanciu in 2016.

Viitorul Constanta is owned by his father, the Romanian legend, who founded the club in 2009 and currently serves as the club's manager.

The young midfielder was born in while his father shined for and scored his first senior goal at age 16.

Hagi moves to Genk after scoring two goals for Romania at last month's European Under-21 Championship

He joined in 2016 as he looked to make his own path and step away from his father's shadow, but the youngster made only two appearances for the club before heading back to Viitorul.

The elder Hagi has since criticized the Serie A club's path, likening them to Romanian dictatorship of general Nicolae Ceausescu, between 1967 and 1989.

Playing under father Gheorghe, he scored 10 league goals for the club last term to earn his Genk switch.

The 20-year-old star has also earned five caps for Romania after making his senior debut for his country this past November.

Gheorge Hagi is regarded as one of the best players of the 1980s and 1990s, having represented Romania in three World Cups.

He truly forged his reputation in 1994 in the U.S. as he was named to that World Cup's All-Star Team and earned a fourth-place finish in that year's Ballon d'Or voting.

One of few players to play for both and , Hagi is remembered for his time with Turkish side Galatasaray as well as stints with Brescia, Sportul Studentesc, Farul Constanța and Steaua Bucuresti throughout his 19-year career.

Genk finished atop the Belgian league's tables in both the regular season and championship rounds, winning six and drawing twice in 10 matches in the latter to win the title.